Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $407,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teradata by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 242,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

TDC opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

