Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,739,000 after buying an additional 68,969 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,978.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First American Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.27 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.