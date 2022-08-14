Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.00. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

