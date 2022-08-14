Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.
Vail Resorts Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.00. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.
Vail Resorts Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
