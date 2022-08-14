Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.38.

FNV opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

