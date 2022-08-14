Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock remained flat at $2.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

