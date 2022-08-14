Fundamenta Trading Down 10.1% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $57,691.64 and approximately $10.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,901,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,332 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

