Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Funko Price Performance
FNKO opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Funko
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
