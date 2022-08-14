Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

FNKO opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

