FutureTech II Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTIIU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

FutureTech II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 15th. FutureTech II Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FutureTech II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTIIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. FutureTech II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

