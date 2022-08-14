GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
GGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,480. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.