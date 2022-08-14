GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $10,214.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00262478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars.

