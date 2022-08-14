GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038069 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GAMEE Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,969,981 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
