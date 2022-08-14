Gas One Day Volume Reaches $6.68 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Gas has a market cap of $31.98 million and $6.68 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00012846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

