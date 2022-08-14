Gator Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of OP Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPBK. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,030,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,155.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,006 shares of company stock worth $546,477.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $12.63 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.