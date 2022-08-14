Gems Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market cap of $152,286.62 and approximately $20,359.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

