Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $486,940.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

