Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Generac worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2,123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $280.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.76. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.