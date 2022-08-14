General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.93. 5,154,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,772. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

