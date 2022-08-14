General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

GM opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

