Gerdau S.A. (GGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Gerdau has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.
Gerdau Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerdau (GGB)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.