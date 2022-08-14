Gerdau S.A. (GGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Gerdau has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Gerdau Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

About Gerdau

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

