Ghost Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $2,144.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,233,222 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.