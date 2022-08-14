Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $950,911,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

