Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GBBKW opened at $0.06 on Friday. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 739,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

