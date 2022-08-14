Global Social Chain Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $842,488.08 and $870.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

