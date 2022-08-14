Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of CTEC stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,082. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
