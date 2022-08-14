Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 160,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $54.37.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

