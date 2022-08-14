Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 160,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance
Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $54.37.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.