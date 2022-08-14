GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.88 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Company Profile
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.