GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.88 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.