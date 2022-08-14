GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.85. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 203,755 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

