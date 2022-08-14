GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.85. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 203,755 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLYC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
