Gnosis Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $476.79 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $184.83 or 0.00761272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GnosisDAO builds decentralized infrastructure for the Ethereum ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “

In late 2020, Gnosis announced plans to fully decentralize into a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Today, the GnosisDAO treasury has effective control of over 150K ETH and 8 Million GNO tokens, with the GNO tokens vested over 8 years.

A year later, in 2021, the xDai and GnosisDAO communities voted to combine their vibrant ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain: An Ethereum forerunner-companion that addresses scaling issues through solid engineering. Gnosis Chain is the associated execution-layer EVM chain for stable transactions. It uses the xDai token and includes a wide-ranging group of projects and users.

The Gnosis mission has always been centered on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for the Ethereum ecosystem. When Gnosis was founded in 2015, it focused on building prediction markets to enable worldwide access to accurate information. While creating the prediction market platform, it became clear that Gnosis needed to build the infrastructure required to support it. Gnosis Safe, for example, was born of necessity.

As a DAO, Gnosis uses the products that it creates to transparently guide decisions on the development, support, and governance of its ecosystem.

Gnosis Safe (multisig and programmable account), Cow Protocol (formerly CowSwap and Gnosis Protocol), Conditional Tokens (prediction markets), Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac (standard and tooling for composable DAOs) are all products incubated by Gnosis. Their success is demonstrated by the recent spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO. By combining needs-driven development with deep technical expertise, Gnosis has built the decentralized infrastructure for the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

