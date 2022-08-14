Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

GORO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 368,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,227. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $167.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gold Resource by 38.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gold Resource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Resource by 16.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 692,245 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 100.0% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

