Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the July 15th total of 599,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

GROY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 308,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.20. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,199,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 12.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gold Royalty from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

