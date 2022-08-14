GoldMint Market Capitalization Hits $190,087.92 (MNTP)

GoldMint (MNTP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $190,087.92 and approximately $9.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.
GoldMint Profile
GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.
Buying and Selling GoldMint
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
