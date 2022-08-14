Governor DAO (GDAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,966.00

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $569,807.26 and approximately $27,966.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Governor DAO Profile
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org.
