Governor DAO (GDAO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,966.00

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $569,807.26 and approximately $27,966.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org.

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.