Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

