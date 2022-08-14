Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0195

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $52.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00261162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

