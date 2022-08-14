Graviocoin Trading Up 4.4% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00262751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.