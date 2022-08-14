Graviton (GTON) Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

