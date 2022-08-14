Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 95,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Great Elm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 41,120 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,288,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 41,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,288,906 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 625,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,919. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

