Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 46.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

