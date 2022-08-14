Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.17.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90.
In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 85.4% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 387,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 46.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
