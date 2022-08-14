GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GreenBox POS Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $1.08 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenBox POS

About GreenBox POS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GreenBox POS by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in GreenBox POS by 71.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GreenBox POS by 37.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.