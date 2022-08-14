GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Up 50.6% in July

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the July 15th total of 585,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GreenBox POS Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $1.08 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
