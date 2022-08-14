Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GBNH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Further Reading

