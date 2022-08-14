Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GBNH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 6,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

