Grimm Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $18,748.61 and approximately $39.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grimm has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.