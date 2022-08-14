Grimm Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $18,748.61 and approximately $39.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grimm has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00052197 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
