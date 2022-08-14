Grin Trading Down 14.5% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $51,766.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,000.98 or 0.08114000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00176203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00263295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00681521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00591426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005657 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

