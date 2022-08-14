Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

HAE stock opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

