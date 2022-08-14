Hakka.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $827,563.29 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $827,563.29 and approximately $779.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00127791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

