Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.