Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hanesbrands has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

