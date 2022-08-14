Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Harbor Custom Development to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HCDI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.80.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
