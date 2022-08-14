Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Harbor Custom Development to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Shares of HCDI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $29,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $195,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $102,066. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.