Haywood Securities Cuts Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target to C$16.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

BRAG stock opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.67.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

