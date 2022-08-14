HC Wainwright Trims Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Target Price to $3.00

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

About Asensus Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter worth $138,000.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

