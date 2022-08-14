HC Wainwright Trims Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Target Price to $3.00

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASXC opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.37.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
