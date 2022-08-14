Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Triangle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 7.0 %

HCTI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,734. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle ( NASDAQ:HCTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.13%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

