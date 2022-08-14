Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 497,956 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.90% of Hecla Mining worth $67,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after buying an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 671,446 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HL opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -15.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

